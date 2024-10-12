Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $66.26 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $66.26 million and approximately $703,991.32 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 854,593,042 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 854,593,041.8830031. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07734891 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,061,158.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

