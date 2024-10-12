Wynn Capital LLC Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $208.54 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

