Wynn Capital LLC Buys 345 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

DEO opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

