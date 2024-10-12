Wynn Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.2% of Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,297,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

