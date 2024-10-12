Wynn Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 63,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 25.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

