Wynn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,536,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,862,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.