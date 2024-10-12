Wynn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,536,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,862,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
