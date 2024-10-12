Wynn Capital LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $205.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.23.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

