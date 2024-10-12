XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAO opened at $25.54 on Friday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

