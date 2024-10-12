XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $136.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $4,380,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 321,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

