XRUN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58,738.58 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $16.30 million and $58,738.58 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

