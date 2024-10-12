Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.76. 603,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,260,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

