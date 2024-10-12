Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $582.94 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $35.70 or 0.00056960 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $582.94 million and $78.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

