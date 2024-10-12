ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $469,427.08

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $469,427.08 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

