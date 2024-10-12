ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $469,427.08

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $469,427.08 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00054561 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00035257 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013001 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
