Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZVRA. Maxim Group raised their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $429.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.