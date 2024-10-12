ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $19.08. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 696,357 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Bank of America raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.80%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

