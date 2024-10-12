Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $112,370.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $718,594.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,817.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,370.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,595,146 over the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

