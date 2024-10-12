Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,056.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $310,659.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares in the company, valued at $207,059.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,056.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,595,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

