Zoom Video Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 61,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 191% compared to the average volume of 21,129 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $74.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $718,594.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,817.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $112,370.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $718,594.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,817.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,595,146. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,370.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 192,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,906 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

