ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.55. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

