0x Tops One Day Volume of $11.54 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $270.19 million and $11.54 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,396,563 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x Protocol (ZRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 0x Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 848,396,562.8973439 in circulation. The last known price of 0x Protocol is 0.32763364 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 372 active market(s) with $9,205,840.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://0xprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

