1,213 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.86.
Insider Activity
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE PH traded up $5.63 on Friday, hitting $637.15. The stock had a trading volume of 485,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $595.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $640.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
