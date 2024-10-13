2,525 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. 153,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,821. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.