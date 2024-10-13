2,794 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Stonekeep Investments LLC

Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 3.6 %

SE stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.29. 4,991,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $101.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.