3,597 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $399.86 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $400.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

