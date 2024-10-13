361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,936,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 4,892,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 947.1 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
361 Degrees International stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
About 361 Degrees International
