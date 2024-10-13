361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,936,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 4,892,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 947.1 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

361 Degrees International stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

