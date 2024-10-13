4,470 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 72.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $46.48 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

