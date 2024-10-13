4,645 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $830,303 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.