5,097 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Acquired by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 106,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

