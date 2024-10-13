5,776 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,997 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

PLTR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 66,206,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,433,844. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.96 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.