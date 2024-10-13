5,939 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

BITB opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

