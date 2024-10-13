705 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

