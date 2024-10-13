7,878 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

