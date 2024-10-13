8,335 Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Acquired by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 81,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

PINK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 554,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,211. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

