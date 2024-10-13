AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. AB High Yield ETF accounts for 4.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 13.09% of AB High Yield ETF worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,173,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 47,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AB High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,968. AB High Yield ETF has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $38.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

