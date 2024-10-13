Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Short Interest Up 124.6% in September

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,800 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the September 15th total of 393,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,105,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,909,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of ABL opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.59 million, a P/E ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abacus Life will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

