AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $194.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 156.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,619,000 after buying an additional 2,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $367,372,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

