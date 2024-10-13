Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

AKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AKR opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

