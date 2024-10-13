Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.32. 279,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,079,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acelyrin by 58,570.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Acelyrin by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

