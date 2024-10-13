Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $0.93 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000756 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain (ACT) is a cryptocurrency . Achain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Achain is 0.00107004 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.achain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.