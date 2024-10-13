Achain Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $21.09 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain (ACT) is a cryptocurrency . Achain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Achain is 0.00107004 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.achain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

