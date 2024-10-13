Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) & Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 226.93%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.23%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Aquestive Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -47.31% -43.10% Aquestive Therapeutics -44.07% N/A -28.26%

Risk and Volatility

Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Aquestive Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.39 million ($2.88) -2.53 Aquestive Therapeutics $58.36 million 7.63 -$7.87 million ($0.42) -11.64

Aquestive Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acrivon Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acrivon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Acrivon Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Its proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's proprietary pipeline of complex molecule product includes AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; and Anaphylm, an epinephrine sublingual film for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition, it develops Adrenaverse, an epinephrine prodrug platform. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

