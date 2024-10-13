Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 101.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $71,250,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,412,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,398,287.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

