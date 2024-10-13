Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust boosted its holdings in Adobe by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 499 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

