ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 17,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 71,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

