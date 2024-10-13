Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Down 24.9% in September

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,137.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $764,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $43,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,332. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

