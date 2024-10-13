Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 240.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 83.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Aegon Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.