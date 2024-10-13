Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.33 and traded as low as $2.60. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 599,676 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Aemetis Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,837.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

