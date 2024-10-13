Aergo (AERGO) Market Cap Reaches $46.71 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aergo has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aergo

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,999,998 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aergo (AERGO) is a cryptocurrency . Aergo has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 464,999,997.7689212 in circulation. The last known price of Aergo is 0.10391033 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,868,566.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aergo.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

