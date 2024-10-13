Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of AVTE stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $32.42.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,343,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,881,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $111,000.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
