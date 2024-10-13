Aevo (AEVO) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Aevo has a market capitalization of $287.11 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 881,782,123.0651591 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.33999521 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $18,368,483.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

